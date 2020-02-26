.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Trevelin Queen has connected on 37.4 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Grand Canyon is 0-8 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 12-7 when it scores at least 63.
STREAK SCORING: New Mexico State has won its last six road games, scoring 72.7 points, while allowing 61 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent, ranking the Aggies 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Grand Canyon stands at just 23.3 percent (ranked 313th).
