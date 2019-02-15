Seattle (13-11, 1-8) vs. New Mexico State (21-4, 10-1)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 11th straight conference win against Seattle. New Mexico State’s last WAC loss came against the California Baptist Lancers 82-76 on Jan. 3. Seattle fell 59-44 at Texas Rio Grande Valley in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico State’s Eli Chuha, AJ Harris and JoJo Zamora have combined to score 34 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 32 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Terrell Brown has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Seattle is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: New Mexico State has scored 81.4 points per game and allowed 61.9 over its 10-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent. The Aggies have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.