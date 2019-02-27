New Mexico State (24-4, 12-1) vs. UMKC (10-18, 5-8)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NMSU looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over UMKC. New Mexico State has won by an average of 16 points in its last 12 wins over the Kangaroos. UMKC’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2014, a 68-66 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: New Mexico State’s Eli Chuha, AJ Harris and JoJo Zamora have combined to account for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BISHOP: Xavier Bishop has connected on 37.3 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has won its last five road games, scoring 74.2 points and allowing 66.6 points during those contests. UMKC has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 65.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Kangaroos. UMKC has 33 assists on 70 field goals (47.1 percent) over its previous three outings while New Mexico State has assists on 52 of 79 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent, ranking the Aggies eighth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for UMKC stands at just 24.1 percent (ranked 310th).

