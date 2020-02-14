TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Wolverines have been led by seniors TJ Washington and Brandon Averette. Washington is averaging 13 points while Averette is putting up 12.3 points per game. The Aggies have been led by Jabari Rice and Ivan Aurrecoechea. Rice has averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Aurrecoechea has put up 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 73.5 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Washington has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 10 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Utah Valley is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 9-8 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico State defense has allowed only 60 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aggies eighth among Division I teams. The Utah Valley offense has averaged 69.7 points through 25 games (ranked 202nd, nationally).

