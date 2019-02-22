Texas Rio Grande Valley (16-13, 7-5) vs. New Mexico State (23-4, 11-1)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 12th straight conference win against Texas Rio Grande Valley. New Mexico State’s last WAC loss came against the California Baptist Lancers 82-76 on Jan. 3. Texas Rio Grande Valley won easily 85-66 over Wayland Baptist in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Eli Chuha, AJ Harris and JoJo Zamora have collectively scored 34 percent of New Mexico State’s points this season and 36 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas Rio Grande Valley, Terry Winn III, Tyson Smith and Jordan Jackson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Vaqueros have allowed just 66.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Javon Levi has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Vaqueros are 11-13 when they record more than 10 turnovers. New Mexico State’s created 13 turnovers per game in conference play and 13.4 per game over its last five.

TWO STREAKS: Texas Rio Grande Valley has won its last three road games, scoring 72.7 points and allowing 68.3 points during those contests. New Mexico State is on a 12-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 79.4 points while giving up 59.5.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.7 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Vaqueros have forced conference foes into turnovers on 26.1 percent of all possessions.

___

___

