Alabama is 5-0 in games played at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. That includes two CFP semifinal games, 38-0 over Michigan State in the Cotton Bowl six years ago, and 31-14 over Notre Dame last New Year’s Day in a Rose Bowl relocated from Pasadena because of COVID-19 restrictions in California. … Alabama sophomore LB Will Anderson leads the nation with 15 ½ sacks and 32 ½ tackles for the loss. … Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell was the Ohio State defensive coordinator when the Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title over Oregon at AT&T Stadium. The Buckeyes won their semifinal game that season over Alabama. … Cincy QB Desmond Ridder holds the AAC and school career record with 12,280 total yards. … Cincinnati is 22-1 since the start of the 2020 season. The only loss was 24-21 in the Peach Bowl last New Year’s Day when Georgia kicked a field goal with three seconds left.