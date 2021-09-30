No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0) hosts No. 8 Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) in one of two marquee games matching four of the SEC’s seven ranked schools. The Bulldogs waxed Vanderbilt 62-0 last week and look to stay atop the East Division. Off to their first 4-0 start since 2003 and holding their highest ranking in nine years, the resurgent Razorbacks seek their second consecutive upset of a top-10 team after beating then-No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 last week. Points won’t come easy between these schools: Georgia tops FBS in scoring defense (5.8 points per game), 10 spots above the Hogs (14.5). No. 1 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) hosts No. 12 Mississippi (3-0, 0-0) in a matchup of West border rivals. While the Crimson Tide own this series 55-10-2, including last year’s 63-48 victory, the Rebels come to Tuscaloosa with their highest ranking since Week 7 of the 2016 season. Ole Miss opens league play leading the FBS in several offensive categories, including yardage (635.3 per game) and scoring (52.7 points). The Crimson Tide rank fourth at 46.5 points per outing and have intercepted six passes, standing 10th defensively.