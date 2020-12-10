KEY MATCHUP
Alabama QB Mac Jones vs. Arkansas pass defense. Jones ranks in the top 10 nationally in virtually every passing category and is completing 75.7% of his pass attempts. He has passed for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Arkansas is allowing 263.2 yards passing per game — ninth in the SEC — but the Razorbacks are third nationally with 13 interceptions.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Alabama: RB Najee Harris, a 6-2, 230-pound senior, has rushed for 1,038 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also is the team’s third-leading receiver with 26 catches for 247 yards. Against Arkansas last season, Harris rushed for a pair of touchdowns in a 48-7 rout. He has rushed for a touchdown in 12 straight games.
Arkansas: WR Treylon Burks, a sophomore, has flourished under first-year offensive coordinator Kendall Briles. The 6-3, 232-pounder has 49 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns. Briles has found multiple ways to get Burks involved by using him not only as a receiver but also in the backfield. Against Missouri last week, Burks had a career-high 206 yards receiving.
FACTS & FIGURES
The last time Arkansas defeated Alabama was 2006, when heralded freshman QB Mitch Mustain led the Razorbacks to a double-overtime win, 24-23. … Last week against Missouri, Arkansas redshirt freshman QB KJ Jefferson earned a surprise start and was 18-of-33 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a score. … Alabama WR DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for 231 yards against LSU last week, pushing his season numbers to 80 catches for 1,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.
