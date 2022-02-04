No. 1 Auburn (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) visits struggling Georgia (6-15, 1-7) on Saturday in an SEC schedule with the league’s four ranked teams facing unranked opponents on the road. The Tigers game with the Bulldogs seems like the biggest mismatch of the weekend. Auburn has won 18 straight. including its first nine in SEC play. That includes an 83-60 victory over Georgia at home last month. Auburn’s roll this season has been “righteous,” coach Bruce Pearl said after his team’s latest win, a 100-84 drubbing of state rival Auburn this past Monday. And the scary thing for the rest of the SEC — Pearl says the Tigers are getting better. Jabari Smith is a 6-foot-10 freshman from Fayetteville, Georgia, about 90 miles Southwest of the Bulldogs’ campus who has led Auburn with 15.6 points a game this season. He’s backed up by Walker Kessler, a 7-1 transfer from North Carolina who became the second Auburn player with 90-or-more blocks in a season. Meanwhile, Georgia is bumping through a 6-15 season and has opened SEC play losing seven of its first eight. It would be a monumental surprise if the Bulldogs kept it close enough to have a chance at the end.