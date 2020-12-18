Florida QB Kyle Trask. The senior leads the nation and has already set the school season record for touchdown passes with 40, despite the shortened, SEC-only schedule. He also ranks second nationally in passing yards per game (360.3), one spot ahead of Jones at 345.9. It’s entirely possible that the Heisman Trophy will be decided by which quarterback has the best game in Atlanta.

This will be the 10th time the teams have met in the SEC championship game, with Alabama holding a 5-4 edge. ... The Crimson Tide has won its last six meetings against the Gators, three of them for the league title. ... Florida coach Dan Mullen is 0-9 in his career against Alabama’s Nick Saban, but this is the first time the two have met since Mullen left Mississippi State for Gainesville. ... The Tide is going for its 28th SEC championship. No other school has more than 13. ... Alabama is 4-0 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017. ... The Gators have six players with at three receiving TDs. ... The tight end has been a big weapon in Florida’s passing game with 16 TD receptions. That’s four more than BYU, and no other school has more than nine ... Alabama has been ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for 211 consecutive weeks, the longest active streak in the country. ... Florida K Evan McPherson is a three-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist who has made 48 of 56 field goal attempts (85.7%) in his college career. .... Alabama K Will Reichard has yet to miss this season. He has made all 11 of his field-goal attempts, along with a 66-of-66 mark on PATs.