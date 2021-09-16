No. 1 Alabama (2-0) visits No. 11 Florida (2-0). It’s a rematch of the Crimson Tide’s 52-46 SEC Championship Game victory, but without a number of the bigtime playmakers from that game. That’s OK, there are plenty of new ones. Alabama hasn’t visited Gainesville since Oct. 1, 2011, but is 11-2 in The Swamp and has won the last seven meetings overall. Quarterback Bryce Young has led the Tide, while Florida has a pair of dual-threats in Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. They’ve helped pace the nation’s No. 1 rushing attack, averaging 381.5 yards. Richardson especially has been dynamic through the first two games. Both present challenges to an Alabama defense that is hoping to get outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. back from injury. In the other Top 25 matchup involving an SEC team, No. 22 Auburn visits No. 10 Penn State for the first time. It’s the Tigers’ third regular-season game against a Big Ten team and first since 1931.