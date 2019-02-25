Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) watches as Baylor center Kalani Brown (21) works to take a shot while forward Olamide Aborowa (14) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)

WACO, Texas — Kalani Brown had 19 points with 12 rebounds and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 18 Texas 64-35 on Monday night in the first home game for the Lady Bears since clinching another Big 12 championship outright.

Baylor (26-1, 16-0 Big 12) won its 18th consecutive game overall, the nation’s longest active winning streak. The Lady Bears have won 39 consecutive Big 12 regular-season games, and 36 home games in a row overall since a loss to Texas two years ago.

Brown made two baskets in the game’s first minute to put the Lady Bears ahead to stay against Texas (21-7, 11-5), the team closest to them in the conference standings. It was the 36th career double-double for the 6-foot-7 senior center.

Lauren Cox added 13 points with nine rebounds for Baylor. Chloe Jackson scored 12 and Juicy Landrum had 11.

Joyner Holmes led Texas, which shot only 20 percent (13 of 64) from the field, with nine points while playing only 16 minutes because of foul trouble.

The Longhorns, who were held to their lowest offensive output of the season, were within 18-16 on a jumper by Sug Sutton with 7:28 left in the second quarter. They didn’t score again until after halftime, missing their last eight shots with six turnovers before the break.

Baylor scored the final nine points of the first half for a 27-16 lead. Texas got the first basket after halftime, but the Lady Bears then scored 12 in a row. When Jackson missed a driving layup at the end of the third quarter, Brown grabbed the rebound and had a buzzer-beating putback that put Baylor up 52-26.

After guaranteeing at least a share of their ninth consecutive Big 12 title with a 40-point win over Kansas in their previous home game last Wednesday, the Lady Bears assured they wouldn’t have to share it when they won at then-No. 20 Iowa State on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns are 0-4 against Top 10 teams this season. While they lead the 99-game series against Baylor 58-41, their only win the last 21 meetings was their win in Waco on Feb. 6, 2017. ... Texas is 5-26 all-time against No. 1 teams, with 13 consecutive losses in such games — eight of those to Baylor — since beating Tennessee in November 2004. ... Texas’ previous worst offensive showing this season was a 49-point effort against Mississippi State on Dec. 2.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have two more games as they try to go undefeated in conference play for the fourth time. They went without any Big 12 losses in 2012 (their last national title), 2013 and last year. If Baylor wins the next two games, it will have to wait until next year for a chance to break its record streak of 44 consecutive Big 12 wins set from 2011-14.

UP NEXT

Texas plays its final home game of the regular season Saturday against Iowa State.

Baylor is home Saturday against Oklahoma State before wrapping up the regular season March 4 at West Virginia.

