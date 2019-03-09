Baylor forward Lauren Cox (15) shoots against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big 12 women’s conference tournament in Oklahoma City, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Baylor won 100-61. (Alonzo Adams/Associated Press)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kalani Brown and NaLyssa Smith scored 14 points each and No. 1 Baylor routed Texas Tech 100-61 on Saturday in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals for its 21st straight victory.

Moon Ursin and Chloe Jackson added 12 points apiece for the Lady Bears (29-1). Baylor will play Kansas State in the semifinals.

Chrislyn Carr scored 25 points for Texas Tech (14-17).

NO. 2 UCONN 92, EAST CAROLINA 65

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Napheesa Collier scored a season-high 37 points and UConn, playing with All-American Katie Lou Samuelson sidelined by a back injury, beat East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Crystal Dangerfield and Christyn Williams each scored 16 points for UConn (29-2). The Huskies will play South Florida in the semifinals.

Lashonda Monk scored 20 points for East Carolina (16-15).

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 78, NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 68

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Asia Durr scored 22 points and Louisville beat North Carolina State to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Arica Carter had 16 points, and Sam Fuehring added14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (29-2, 14-2). They will face Notre Dame (29-3, 14-2) in the title game.

Elissa Cunane scored 20 points for North Carolina State (26-5, 12-4).

NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 91, NO. 18 SYRACUSE 66

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jackie Young had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Notre Dame routed Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Jessica Shepard added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Marina Mabrey finished with 16 points to help the Fighting Irish (29-3) reach their ninth straight conference final — a run that includes all six years of their membership in the ACC.

Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points for Syracuse (24-8).

NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 71, MISSOURI 56

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Teaira McCowan had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead Mississippi State into the Southeastern Conference tournament finals for a fourth straight season.

Anriel Howard added 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bulldogs (29-2) pull away in the final two quarters to beat the only SEC opponent they’ve lost to the past two regular seasons.

Sophie Cunningham scored a season-high 33 points for Missouri (23-10).

NO. 8 MARYLAND 73, MICHIGAN 72

INDIANAPOLIS — Kaila Charles made two free throws with 10.3 seconds left to help Maryland beat Michigan for the program’s 1,000th victory.

Charles finished with 22 points and the Terrapins (28-3) advanced to their fifth consecutive Big Ten Tournament title game.

Nicole Munger scored 20 points for Michigan (21-11).

NO. 22 DRAKE 95, BRADLEY 63

DES MOINES, Iowa — Becca Hittner scored 21 points and Drake rolled by Bradley to wrap up its third consecutive outright Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

The Bulldogs (25-5, 17-1) have won 10 straight.

Shunseere Kent led Bradley (20-9, 10-8) with a career-high 25 points.

