Fourth-ranked Virginia’s bid to beat top-ranked Duke at unforgiving Cameron Indoor Stadium crumbled in the frenetic closing minutes, knocking the Cavaliers from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 72-70 loss Saturday.

Virginia (16-1, 4-1 ACC) was the last Division I men’s basketball team without a loss until the Blue Devils closed out the triumph in front of a packed arena by scoring eight straight points down the stretch. The run pushed Duke’s lead to 69-61 with 3:09 remaining on a pair of free throws from freshman forward RJ Barrett.

The Cavaliers got as close as 69-66 on Kyle Guy’s three-pointer with 24 seconds to play, but Duke (15-2, 4-1) made three of four foul shots in the final 21 seconds to seal the victory and join Virginia in a tie for first place in the conference.

Forward De’Andre Hunter led Virginia with 18 points, including a cosmetic jumper as the buzzer sounded for the game’s final points. Guy added 14 points but went just 2 for 7 from three-point range. The junior guard entered shooting 46.7 from beyond the arc.

Barrett scored a game-high 30 points for Duke, and Zion Williamson added 27 on 10-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds in a game with 15 lead changes and 14 ties.

Virginia, bidding to win its second in a row at Cameron Indoor, went 1 for 11 from the field late in the second half, including Guy and Jerome missing open three-pointers and Hunter missing a layup. The Cavaliers had their 13-game road winning streak end and dropped to 4-1 against ranked opponents.

Balky free throw shooting plagued both sides with the clock ticking below nine minutes to play in regulation.

The Cavaliers twice had an opportunities to take the lead by sinking a pair, but Hunter went 1 for 2 with 8:51 to go before Braxton Key went missed the first of two foul shots, leaving the scored tied at 55.

Several possession later, Williamson drew a foul on key during a drive deep into the lane but missed both foul shots with Duke leading, 59-58.

At that point, the Blue Devils were 11 of 20 from the free throw line.

The pace picked up considerably midway through the second half, with the teams exchanging the lead seven times in less than four minutes, including Guy’s blow-by layup with 12:04 to play to give Virginia 49-48 advantage. Duke had a chance to reclaim the lead on its next possession, but Williamson missed a layup.

Trailing by five at halftime, Virginia took its first lead of the second half, 43-42, thanks to a two free throws from Key

The Cavaliers had clawed within 42-41, with 15:05 left in regulation on Jerome’s floater off the glass. Moments earlier, he created space from beyond the arc and made the shot after a defender gambled and missed trying for a steal.

The members of the starting lineup, in particular, for Virginia arrived at one of the sport’s most storied venues brimming with confidence after having contributed to last season’s breakthrough triumph in which the Cavaliers won there for the first time in 23 years.

The 65-63 victory that included Jerome intercepting an outlet pass and scoring in the closing stages ended Virginia’s 18-game slide at Cameron Indoor.

This season’s Cavaliers, first in KenPom.com overall ratings, have been playing with even greater purpose to start the ACC schedule. Virginia beat its first four conference opponents by an average of more than 20 points, including most recently thumping No. 9 Virginia Tech, 81-59, on Tuesday night.

“We know what we’re in for,” Jerome, in the aftermath of the victory over the visiting Hokies, said with regard to facing Duke at Cameron.

The Blue Devils were seeking to avoid losing consecutive home games for the first time since 2016 after falling to visiting Syracuse, 95-91, in overtime on Monday night. Compounding that defeat was an injury to Duke starting point guard Tre Jones.

The freshman separated the AC joint in his shoulder during a collision with the Orange’s Frank Howard, leaving Jones out indefinitely, although according to reports, the severity of the injury is not as serious as first indicated.

The absence of Jones against Virginia left the Blue Devils not only without the ACC leader in assists (5.7) and assist-to-turnover ratio (5.7 to 1) but also perhaps the team’s top defender.

But Duke did welcome back Cam Reddish into the starting lineup, much to the delight of the frenzied crowd during pregame introductions. The freshman, among the Blue Devils’ trio of projected NBA lottery picks, missed the game against Syracuse with an illness.

Reddish and Barrett largely shared ballhandling responsibilities place of Jones, who took part in warm-ups but watched the proceedings from the bench as the Blue Devils led at halftime, 37-32, following baskets from Williamson and Barrett in the closing seconds.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as seven in the first half, largely because of wide disparity in offensive rebounding that allowed Duke to collect 11 second-chance points.

A highlight for Virginia during the first half came when reserve forward Jay Huff, a Durham native, dunked one-handed after driving past Duke’s Marques Bolden. He also had a block but became the victim of a Williamson one-handed dunk while turned around playing defense.