Like Florida, Georgia hasn’t announced its plans at quarterback. Stetson Bennett started the last three games while JT Daniels recovered from a strained lat. ... Georgia is the fifth No. 1 team to play in the “Cocktail Party.” Three of the four previous ones enjoyed blowouts: the Dawgs dominated 75-0 in 1942; Florida won 47-7 in 1996; and the Gators coasted 41-17 in 2009. The only upset came in 1985 when 17th-ranked Georgia upended No. 1 Florida 24-3. … Georgia’s Smart is 3-1 in head-to-head matchups against Florida coach Dan Mullen. … Georgia is a double-digit favorite in the rivalry for the third time since 1990. ... Jacksonville’s City Council approved a contract Tuesday that will keep the game at TIAA Bank Field at least through 2023. The schools have a two-year option after that. Florida and Georgia make roughly $1.5 million more annually by playing the game in Jacksonville instead of on campuses. … There will be 6,000 fewer fans than usual in the stands for this one. The schools no longer want temporary bleachers erected in the north end zone. The city paid each school $400,000 to make up for lost ticket sales.