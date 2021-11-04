KEY MATCHUP
Missouri senior running back Tyler Badie vs. Georgia’s run defense. Badie leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the nation with 989 yards rushing and is tied for the league lead with 11 rushing touchdowns. Badie also has 40 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Georgia, which leads the nation in scoring defense with its average of 6.6 points allowed, ranks second in the nation against the run, allowing 75.6 yards per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Missouri: QB Connor Bazelak threw for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Vanderbilt before leaving the game with what coach Eli Drinkwitz called a “soft tissue” injury. Bazelak has passed for 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions while completing 68.2% of his passes this season. If Bazelak can’t play, Tyler Macon or Brady Cook would likely fill in.
Georgia: Senior RB Zamir White leads a committee approach for the Bulldogs with 505 yards and eight touchdowns. White is running with confidence after being slowed by injuries to both knees early in his career.
FACTS & FIGURES
Missouri’s only win over Georgia came in Athens. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 41-26 in 2013. ... Missouri ranks last in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 283 yards per game. ... Badie had 31 carries for a career-high 254 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 37-28 win at Vanderbilt. ... Missouri is the nation’s only team to not lose a fumble. It recovered its only fumble against Kentucky on Sept. 11. ... Georgia’s defense has scored four touchdowns and allowed five. ... The Bulldogs have allowed 53 points, the fewest allowed through eight games by Georgia since 1971, when it had allowed 46.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25