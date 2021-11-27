Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets’ offense was one-dimensional most of the game. Quarterback Jeff Sims, who opened the season as the starter but was in a walking boot two weeks ago against Boston College, participated in pregame warmups but did not play. Collins said Sims was available only in an emergency. Despite flashes by Jordan Mason and Dontae Smith, who each ran for 59 yards, Yates couldn’t establish a passing game.