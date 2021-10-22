Timme started last season as a good player on a good team and by the end of the year was one of the top players in the country. He averaged 19 points and 7.5 rebounds for the season, but saved some of his best performances for late in the year. Timme had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAAs, starting a streak of four straight tournament games where he scored 20 or more.