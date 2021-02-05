WCC leading scorer Corey Kispert had an off night. He was held to two points in the first half and spent much of the second half on the bench in foul trouble, but he scored 11 points in a two-minute burst and finished with 14.
Daniss Jenkins scored 13 points for Pacific (5-5, 2-4).
NO. 7 OHIO STATE 89, NO. 8 IOWA 85
IOWA CITY, Iowa — E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each had 16 points as Ohio State beat Iowa.
Ohio State (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) trailed 61-50 with 14:29 to play, but rallied with a 17-5 run.
The Buckeyes held Iowa’s Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points.
Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon each scored 18 points for Iowa (13-5, 7-4). Joe Wieskamp had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
