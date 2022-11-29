No. 1 Houston faces Norfolk State, aims for 5th straight home win

Norfolk State Spartans (5-2) at Houston Cougars (6-0)
The Spartans are 1-2 on the road. Norfolk State scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Jarace Walker is averaging 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Houston.
Daryl Anderson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for Norfolk State.
