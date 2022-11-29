No. 1 Houston faces Norfolk State, aims for 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (5-2) at Houston Cougars (6-0) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -25; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts Norfolk State trying to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Cougars have gone 4-0 at home. Houston has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 1-2 on the road. Norfolk State scores 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Jarace Walker is averaging 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Houston.

Daryl Anderson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

