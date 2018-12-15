LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dedric Lawson had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Lagerald Vick scored 29, and top-ranked Kansas made enough free throws down the stretch to beat No. 17 Villanova 74-71 Saturday in a rematch of last season’s Final Four showdown won by the Wildcats.
Devon Dotson added 11 points for the Jayhawks (9-0), including four free throws in the final 1:10 to help Kansas end a three-game losing streak to Villanova — the last two in the NCAA Tournament.
Collin Gillespie’s three-point play drew the Wildcats (8-4) within 69-65 with 31 seconds left, and Vick gave them an opening when he threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play. But Vick atoned for the mistake by pulling down a defensive rebound, and then calmly made a pair of free throws.
Phil Booth finished with 29 points for the Wildcats. Eric Paschall scored 17 but was rendered ineffective down the stretch because of foul trouble.
NO. 3 TENNESSEE 102, MEMPHIS 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Admiral Schofield scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds as Tennessee snapped a three-game skid to its in-state rival.
The Volunteers (8-1) avoided any letdown after a weeklong layoff for finals since upsetting then-No. 1 ranked Gonzaga last weekend in Phoenix. Grant Williams added 19 points for Tennessee.
Kyvon Davenport scored 26 of his career-high 31 points after halftime and had 11 boards. Tyler Harris added 10 points for Memphis (5-5).
NO. 5 MICHIGAN 70, WESTERN MICHIGAN 62
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Charles Matthews made a layup just before halftime to give No. 5 Michigan its first lead, and the smooth-shooting guard matched a season high with 25 points to help the undefeated Wolverines beat Western Michigan.
Michigan (11-0) is off to its best start since it was 16-0 six seasons ago.
The Broncos (5-5) were in control for much of the first half and led by eight points with 2:58 remaining after Michael Flowers scored 11 of his career-high 31 points in just over two minutes.
NO. 14 BUFFALO 73, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 65
AMHERST, N.Y. — Nick Perkins had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 14 Buffalo beat Southern Illinois.
CJ Massinburg scored 14 points, Davonta Jordan had 11 and the Bulls (10-0) continued their best start since 1930-31, when they finished 15-0. They have won 17 consecutive home games dating to last season.
Sean Lloyd Jr. had 14 points for Southern Illinois (7-5) in its second straight loss.
NO. 15 OHIO STATE 73, BUCKNELL 71
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held off a comeback bid by Bucknell.
Ohio State went on an 11-2 run to take an 11-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining, but Bucknell stormed back to within three with a 10-2 run and a late 3-pointer by Avi Toomer. The Bison got the ball with 14 seconds left, but a 3-point try by Bruce Moore hit the front of the rim.
Keyshawn Woods had 13 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting for Ohio State (9-1). Wesson had 10 rebounds.
Toomer and Kimbal McKenzie led Bucknell (4-4) with 13 points each.
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 88, UTAH 61
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points, including five 3-pointers in the first half, and Kentucky beat Utah.
Johnson made a career-high six shots from long range on seven attempts as Kentucky (8-2) made a season-high 12 3-pointers.
Both Gach led the Utes (4-5) with 22 points, followed by Jayce Johnson with 11.
NO. 23 FURMAN 93, UNC WILMINGTON 50
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clay Mounce tied his career high with 26 points and had 10 rebounds as No. 23 Furman ran past UNC Wilmington, moving to 12-0.
The Paladins long ago surpassed their best previous start to a season (5-0) and have won 19 of their past 20 games.
Devontae Cacok had 11 points to lead UNC Wilmington (4-7).
OLD DOMINION 68, NO. 25 SYRACUSE 62
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — B.J. Stith scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and Old Dominion overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to stun Syracuse.
Xavier Green had 15 points and Marquis Godwin added 11 for the Monarchs (8-3), who trailed by 13 points late in the first half and by 11 early in the second before rallying for their sixth straight victory.
After Elijah Hughes made a 3-pointer to put the Orange (7-3) ahead 39-28, Old Dominion went on a 13-2 run.
Tyus Battle led Syracuse with 23 points on just 5-of-14 shooting.
NO. 25 INDIANA 71, BUTLER 68
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Phinisee hit a deep, buzzer-beating 3-pointer, and Juwan Morgan scored a career-high 35 points to give the Indiana a victory over Butler in the Crossroads Classic.
The Hoosiers (9-2) barely won their fourth straight, scrambling to get a shot before time ran out. Phinisee eventually wound up with the ball in his hands and threw up the decisive 25-footer.
Sean McDermott made a career-high six 3s and finished with 20 points to lead Butler (7-3), which lost for the first time since Dec. 1.
