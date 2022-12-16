No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Davidson Wildcats square off in Indianapolis, Indiana

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Davidson Wildcats (7-3) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 6:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Davidson Wildcats and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Boilermakers are 8-0 in non-conference play. Purdue leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Zach Edey paces the Boilermakers with 13.7 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in non-conference play. Davidson is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Edey is shooting 61.3% and averaging 22.0 points for Purdue.

Foster Loyer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for Davidson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article