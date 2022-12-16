No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Davidson Wildcats square off in Indianapolis, Indiana

Davidson Wildcats (7-3) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
The Wildcats are 7-3 in non-conference play. Davidson is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Edey is shooting 61.3% and averaging 22.0 points for Purdue.
Foster Loyer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for Davidson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.