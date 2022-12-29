No. 1 Purdue hosts Florida A&M after Bates' 21-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers have gone 6-0 at home. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.
The Rattlers have gone 0-8 away from home. Florida A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 13.9 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.
Dimingus Stevens averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10 points for Florida A&M.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.