No. 1 Purdue hosts Florida A&M after Bates' 21-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -36; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Jaylen Bates scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 88-68 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-0 at home. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Rattlers have gone 0-8 away from home. Florida A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 13.9 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Dimingus Stevens averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10 points for Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

