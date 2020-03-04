Yannis Mendey made two foul shots with 79 seconds left to give Robert Morris a 58-51 lead. Hawkins then made four free throws in a 15-second span before sinking his 3. St. Francis entered the tournament as the eighth and final seed.
Josh Williams scored 11 for the Colonials. Robert Morris (18-14) advanced to play fourth-seeded Long Island on Saturday.
Hawkins led the Terriers with 23 points and Deniz Celen and Unique McLean each scored 10.
