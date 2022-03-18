It was a total mismatch, even for a No. 1 versus No. 16 seed. The Gamecocks had 30 offensive rebounds to just six for Howard. The Bison turned the ball over 20 times and were outscored 38 to 8 in the paint.

Iyanna Warren led Howard with eight points.

The Gamecocks play No. 8 seed Miami on Friday in the Greensboro Region.

GREENSBORO REGION

IOWA 98, ILLINOIS STATE 58

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark had 27 points and 10 assists and Monika Czinano added 18 points as Iowa defeated Illinois State.

Gabbie Marshall and Tomi Taiwo each had 13 points for the Hawkeyes (24-7), the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region. They’ll play No. 10 seed Creighton on Sunday in the second round.

It was the 16th double-double of the season for Clark, an Associated Press first-team All-American who leads the nation in scoring at 27.4 points per game. Clark had a 15-minute scoreless stretch in the second and third quarters, but had six assists in the span during which Iowa extended its lead from nine points to 20.

JuJu Redmond led Illinois State (19-14), the No. 15 seed, with 25 points. Mary Crompton had 11.

MIAMI 78, SOUTH FLORIDA 66

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Karla Erjavec scored 14 points to lead a balanced Miami offense to victory over South Florida.

The No. 8 seeded Hurricanes (21-12) shot 54% and all 10 players who played more than a minute scored to help Miami win its ninth game in the last 11.

The Hurricanes led by as much as 19 before halftime, but ninth-seeded South Florida (24-9) kept hanging around. USF twice cut the deficit to nine in the second half but couldn’t get any closer.

Miami advances to Sunday’s second round against top overall seed South Carolina.

Elena Tsineke led South Florida with 21 points and Elisa Pinzan added 19.

CREIGHTON 84, COLORADO 74

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Morgan Maly matched a career high with 20 points and Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each had 16 as 10th-seeded Creighton defeated No. 7 seed Colorado.

Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Bluejays, making their first NCAA appearance since 2018. Creighton (21-9) will play either No. 2 seed Iowa or No. 15 seed Illinois State on Sunday. Colorado finished the season at 22-9.

Creighton led 63-61 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter, then pulled away with a 7-0 run.

Jaylyn Sherrod had a career-high 27 points for Colorado. Hollingshed, the Buffaloes’ leading scorer this season, had 15 points, 13 in the second half, and Quay Miller had 12.

WICHITA REGION

BAYLOR 89, HAWAII 49

WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Jordan Lewis scored 23 and the Baylor women won their 19th consecutive first-round game in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Smith and Lewis combined to score the first 27 Baylor points in the third quarter, when the No. 2 seed Bears outscored the Rainbow Wahine 34-8 after taking a modest nine-point lead into halftime.

Amy Atwell scored 29 points but was limited to nine after halftime as 15th-seeded Hawaii (20-10) faded and fell to 1-7 in the NCAA Tournament. The lone victory was in 1990.

Queen Egbo had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Bears (28-6), who were coming off a loss to Texas in the Big 12 tournament championship game after winning their 12th consecutive regular-season title.

GONZAGA 68, NEBRASKA 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kayleigh Truong scored a career-high 20 points to lead Gonzaga past Nebraska in the first round of women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Truong scored 15 of her points in the second half, and those came after she landed awkwardly in a second-quarter collision with Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley and missed the final five minutes of the first half. She scored the first two baskets of the second half as Gonzaga (27-6) won its sixth straight game.

Melody Kempton and Yvonne Ejim added 14 each for Gonzaga, which shot 46.4%.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska (24-9) with a season-high 20 points.

Gonzaga will face the winner of top-seed Louisville and Albany on Sunday.

SOUTH DAKOTA 75, MISSISSIPPI 61

WACO, Texas — Chloe Lamb scored 20 points as South Dakota beat Mississippi to earn their first NCAA Tournament victory.

Fellow senior Hannah Sjerven had 20 points and seven rebounds as the 10th-seeded Coyotes (28-5) broke through in their fourth consecutive tournament appearance. Freshman Maddie Krull scored 13 points.

The Rebels (23-9) were making their first NCAA appearance in 15 years and never led. Leading scorer Shakira Austin was 3 of 16 from the field and finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. Angel Baker was the only Ole Miss player in double figures with 23.

SPOKANE REGION

FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, VIRGINIA TECH 81

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Karli Seay made a 3-pointer from the corner with 26 seconds remaining as 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast ousted fifth-seeded Virginia Tech despite a career-high 42 points by Elizabeth Kitley.

Kierstan Bell scored 22 points for FGCU, which was ranked in the AP Top 25 this week but received a double-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles (30-2) showed exactly how dangerous they can be, overcoming a huge matchup problem against the 6-foot-6 Kitley, who scored Virginia Tech’s first 14 points of the fourth quarter.

FGCU leads the nation in 3-point attempts by a wide margin, so this game was quite a contrast in styles. The Eagles went 15 of 38 from beyond the arc while Kitley dominated inside.

