South Dakota got the home crowd into things when they cut it to 43-30 on a Chole Lamb basket midway through the third quarter. But Henderson hit back-to-back 3s and South Carolina didn’t look back. Zia Cooke added 10 points for the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina defense stifled the Coyotes, limited them to just 25.4% shooting.
BIG PICTURE
It was the second straight year South Carolina played in Sioux Falls as the No. 1 seed against South Dakota. After beating the Coyotes last year, South Carolina won 13 of its next 14.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: Hosts Clemson on Wednesday before heading to the Bahamas for the Women’s Battle for Atlantis tournament.
South Dakota: At Drake on Monday.
