No. 1 South Carolina rallies past No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston, looking healthy as ever, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday after a hard fall. She returned to the bench in that game with a walking boot on her right foot.

But Boston started and played 35 minutes against the Bruins (7-1) to help the Gamecocks (7-0) overcome a 31-21 deficit right before halftime to win their 17th straight over a ranked opponent.

It was Boston’s 65th career double-double and 32nd against a ranked opponent over four seasons.

The game was tied at 47-all entering the fourth quarter. That’s when the Gamecocks turned up their smothering defense, holding UCLA to just three field goals in the final 10 minutes.

Charisma Osborne led UCLA with 24 points while freshman Kiki Rice scored 16.

No. 8 IOWA STATE 93, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 43

AMES, Iowa — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville.

The Cyclones (6-1) were playing just 48 hours after suffering their first loss - to North Carolina in Portland, Ore. on Sunday - and returning home around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Emily Ryan contributed 13 points for Iowa State. Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares each scored 11. Soares also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Olivia Clayton Ajulu Thatha each scored seven points for SIU-Edwardsville (0-6) which shot just 26.2 percent for the game.

No. 11 LSU 63, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 55

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as LSU held off Southeastern Louisiana to remain unbeaten.

The Tigers (8-0) looked to have the game in hand after an 11-0 run gave them a 21-point lead early in the third quarter. But the Lady Lions (4-3) rallied behind a career-high 28 points from Alexius Horne to get within four, 56-52, with 5:21 remaining.

Reese then converted her second three-point play of the quarter and Kateri Poole and Jasmine Carson added buckets to extend the lead back to 11 with 2 1/2 minutes left. The Tigers turned the over four times after that, but the Lady Lions went just 1 of 8.

LSU came in as the nation’s scoring leader at over 103 points per game. The Tigers are off to their best start since beginning 9-0 in 2009-2010.

