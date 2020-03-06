Herbert Harrigan and Harris, the last players left from the 2017 national champions, led the way.

The Gamecocks will play No. 25 Arkansas in the semifinals Saturday.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 16 points.

No. 3 OREGON 79, UTAH 59

LAS VEGAS - Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead Oregon past Utah in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

The Ducks (29-2) erased a six-point first-quarter deficit and used a 20-4 run in the second quarter to seize momentum. Oregon made eight consecutive 3-pointers to close the half.

Oregon will face No. 13 Arizona in the semifinals.

Lola Pendande had 15 points for Utah (14-17).

No. 4 LOUISVILLE 71, SYRACUSE 46

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 23 points and Louisville dominated the second quarter to beat Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Jazmine Jones added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Cardinals (28-3). They had no trouble avenging a loss from nearly a month ago at Syracuse.

Louisville will face No. 22 Florida State in the semifinals.

Kiara Lewis scored 18 points for the Orange (16-15).

No. 6 MARYLAND 74, PURDUE 62

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Stephanie Jones added 14 points and 13 rebounds, helping Maryland beat Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Terrapins (26-4) shared the regular-season league crown with Northwestern. They have won 15 in a row and reached the semifinals— against No. 20 Indiana — for the sixth straight year.

Karissa McLaughlin and Dominque Oden each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (18-14).

No. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE 79, LSU 49

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rickea Jackson scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half and Mississippi State pulled away to beat LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The defending conference champion Bulldogs (26-5) will play No. 16 Kentucky or Tennessee on Saturday for a spot in the tournament final.

Mississippi State finally broke through to win the SEC tournament title a year ago after losing the previous three championship finals to South Carolina.

Khayla Pointer had 12 points for LSU (20-10).

No. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 75, GEORGIA TECH 48

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 14 of her 16 points inn the second half in North Carolina State’s victory over Georgia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Aislinn Konig added 16 points for the second-seeded Wolfpack (26-4). They will face the Boston College-Duke winner in the semifinals.

Kierra Fletcher had 15 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (20-11). Francesca Pan finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

No. 13 ARIZONA 86, CALIFORNIA 73

LAS VEGAS — Cate Reese scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-15 shooting and Arizona beat California in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Aari McDonald added 13 points, Dominique McBryde had 11 and Amari Carter 10 for the Wildcats (24-6). They lost to the Golden Bears 55-54 on the final day of the regular season.

Jaelyn Brown led Cal (12-19) with 25 points. The Bears beat Arizona State in the opening round.

No. 25 ARKANSAS 67, No. 15 TEXAS A&M 66

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kiara Williams was fouled on a putback and made two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to lift Arkansas past Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals.

The Razorbacks (24-7) never led until Williams made the free throws. She grabbed a rebound of Amber Ramirez’s miss, but her putback was partially blocked. She went back up and grabbed the loose ball and was fouled.

Makyala Daniels led the Razorbacks with 13 points, Chelsea Dungee added 12, and Williams and Alexis Tolefree each had 11 each. Carter scored 23 points for Texas A&M (22-8).

No. 20 INDIANA 78, RUTGERS 60

INDIANAPOLIS — Ali Patberg had 28 points and nine rebounds and Indiana beat Rutgers to advance to its first Big Ten Tournament semifinal since 2006.

The Hoosiers (24-7) set a program record for single-season victories. Indiana lost both regular-season matchups with semifinal opponent Maryland — each by double figures.

Arella Guirantes had 30 points for Rutgers (22-9).

No. 22 FLORIDA STATE 76, WAKE FOREST 47

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nausia Woolfolk and Kourtney Weber each scored 15 points and Florida State beat Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Nicki Ekhomu added 12 points and six assists for Florida State (23-7).

Ivana Raca had 18 points for Wake Forest (16-16).

