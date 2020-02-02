Boston finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Tennessee (17-5, 7-2) had won its past two games at South Carolina. But the Lady Vols shot just 34.6% (18 of 52) and committed 21 turnovers.

AD

NO. 6 STANFORD 71, WASHINGTON STATE 49

AD

PULLMAN, Wash. — Ashten Prechtel had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Stanford cruised past Washington State.

Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (20-2, 9-1 Pac-12), who have won five straight since their lone conference loss to Oregon.

Stanford improved to 67-0 all-time against Washington State.

After scoring a season-best 32 points Friday against California, Borislava Hristova was held to 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting for Washington State (10-12, 3-7 Pac-12).

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 63, DUKE 60

DURHAM, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 22 of her 27 points in the second half, and North Carolina State rallied for its seventh straight win.

AD

Jakia Brown-Turner added 12 points for the Wolfpack (21-1, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who tied the second-best start to a season in program history.

AD

N.C. State trailed 40-30 midway through the third quarter.

Haley Gorecki scored 21 points for Duke (11-10, 5-5).

NO. 8 UCLA 70, NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 61

TEMPE, Ariz. — Japreece Dean scored 18 points, leading UCLA to the victory.

Charisma Osborne added 15 points and Michaela Onyenwere had 14 to help Bruins (19-2, 8-2 Pac-12) bounce back from Friday’s blowout loss against No. 16 Arizona.

UCLA trailed 34-32 at halftime, but forced five turnovers while outscoring Arizona State 20-10 in the third quarter. Osborne had 10 points in the period.

AD

Robbi Ryan and Jamie Ruden led the Sun Devils (16-6, 6-4) with 15 points apiece.

NO. 11 DEPAUL 93, PROVIDENCE 71

CHICAGO — Kelly Campbell had 12 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, helping DePaul to the win.

It was Campbell’s second career triple-double. She also accomplished the feat against Seton Hall on Dec. 28, 2017.

AD

Sonya Morris scored 21 points for the Blue Demons (20-3, 10-1 Big East), who were coming off a two-point loss to Creighton on Friday.

Chanell Williams scored 15 points for Providence (10-13, 1-10), which committed 25 turnovers.

FLORIDA 70, NO. 13 KENTUCKY 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Freshman Lavender Briggs scored nine of her 18 points during Florida’s 25-5 run in the fourth quarter.

AD

Playing their second-straight game without star Rhyne Howard, who has a broken finger, the Wildcats scored the first five points of the fourth to open a 51-43 lead.

Briggs started the comeback with a 3-pointer at the 7:14 mark. She made a free throw with 59 seconds left for a 68-56 lead.

Florida (12-10, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) had dropped five in a row.

Chasity Patterson scored a career-high 25 points for Kentucky (17-4, 6-3).

AD

LSU 59, NO. 15 TEXAS A&M 58

BATON ROUGE, La. — Khayla Pointer scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and Jailin Cherry hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds left to give LSU its second win over Texas A&M this season.

AD

Aifuwa scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Tigers (16-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) overcome the loss of Ayana Mitchell with a left knee injury late in the first half.

Wells and Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points apiece for the Aggies (18-4, 6-3) and N’dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 16 ARIZONA 73, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 57

TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Arizona pulled away for its fifth straight victory.

The Wildcats led 50-46 entering the fourth quarter. Dominique McBryde scored five points and Cate Reese six in building the lead to 10 points midway through the quarter.

AD

Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-3, 17-4 Pac-12), who were coming off a 92-66 win over No. 8 UCLA.

AD

Alissa Pili scored 21 points for the Trojans (11-10, 3-7).

MICHIGAN 78, NO. 18 IOWA 63

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, powering Michigan to the victory.

Hillmon shot 14 of 19 from the floor in her seventh double-double this season.

The Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) got their first win over a ranked opponent this season. Amy Dilk added 14 points and six assists, and Akienreh Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Alexis Sevillian led Iowa with 15 points. The Hawkeyes (18-4, 9-2) had won nine in a row.

NO. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA 104, DENVER 61

DENVER — Ciara Duffy scored a career-high 31 points and South Dakota rolled past Denver for the Coyotes’ 10th straight victory.

AD

AD

Duffy was 11-of-17 shooting with five 3-pointers and had seven assists. Chloe Lamb added 18 points, Madison McKeever scored 11 and Hanna Sjerven had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes (21-2, 10-0 Summit League).

Lauren Loven and Meghan Boyd both had four 3-pointers and 14 points for Denver (9-14, 3-7).

NO. 23 NORTHWESTERN 82, PENN STATE 59

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton scored 19 points apiece, leading Northwestern to the road win.

Abbie Wolf had 15 points for the Wildcats, who moved into a tie with Iowa atop the Big Ten, a half-game in front of Maryland.

Northwestern (19-3, 9-2) outscored Penn State 29-7 in the third quarter.

AD

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-15, 1-10) with 16 points.

NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 87, ILLINOIS STATE 74

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Alexa Willard scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and Missouri State beat Illinois State.

AD

Willard made 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Bears (17-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Brice Calip totaled 15 points and eight assists.

Lexi Wallen topped the Redbirds (13-6, 5-3) with 25 points.

No. 25 ARKANSAS 85, MISSOURI 81, OT

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Amber Tolefree scored a career-high 35 points and Taylah Thomas made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left in overtime as Arkansas rallied to beat Missouri, erasing a 13-point deficit in the last five minutes of regulation.

Tolefree had 14 points and Amber Ramirez, who finished with 24, had seven in the fourth quarter when the Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 23-15.

After Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell opened the scoring in overtime, Chelsea Dungee and Ramirez hit jumpers and Tolefree had a pair of free throws for an 80-76 lead with 2:08 to play.

Blackwell cut it to one with 19.4 seconds to go but after A’tyanna Gaulden made 1 of two free throws at 17.4, the Tigers missed a contested inside shot, allowing Thomas to seal the game after grabbing her ninth rebound.

AD

Arkansas (18-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) beat the Tigers 90-73 on Jan. 12 when Dungee scored 38 points. In the five games since she has scored 46 points on 14-of-61 shooting, including the 2 for 18 and six points on Sunday.

Amber Smith scored 22 points and was one of three to grab nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-17, 2-7).

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25