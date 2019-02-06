Tennessee guard Admiral Schofield (5) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 72-60. (Wade Payne/Associated Press)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams scored 13 points each as No. 1 Tennessee defeated Missouri 72-60 on Tuesday night to extend its school-record winning streak to 17 games.

Tennessee (21-1, 9-0 SEC) has the longest active winning streak of any Division I team. This latest victory also enabled Rick Barnes to match the longest winning streak of his 32-year head coaching career.

Barnes’ 2009-10 Texas team won its first 17 games before stumbling down the stretch to finish 24-10 with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss.

Jordan Bowden had 12 points and Jordan Bone added 11 for the Volunteers. Bone also had seven assists.

Javon Pickett scored 12 points, Jordan Geist had 11 and Xavier Pinson added 10 for Missouri, which lost for the fourth time in the last five games.

Missouri (11-10, 2-7) made five straight shots to take an early 17-13 lead and then missed 16 of its next 17 shots as Tennessee went on an 18-2 spurt.

NO. 2 DUKE 80, BOSTON COLLEGE 55

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Cameron Reddish scored 24 points, and Duke pulled away to beat Boston College.

Zion Williamson had 16 points and a season-best 17 rebounds, RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Tre Jones added 11 points for the Blue Devils (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

They overcame some shaky early shooting by shooting 63 percent after halftime to claim their sixth straight win, and they will be no worse than tied for first in the league standings when they visit No. 3 Virginia on Saturday night.

Jordan Chatman scored 16 points while North Carolina native Ky Bowman finished with 11 — he averages 20.8 — on 5-of-17 shooting while facing constant pressure from Jones. BC (11-10, 2-7) gave Duke fits for a half before fading down the stretch of its third straight loss.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 76, SOUTH CAROLINA 48

LEXINGTON, Ky. — PJ Washington scored 20 points, and Kentucky routed South Carolina for its ninth consecutive victory.

The Wildcats (19-3, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) shot just 41 percent but held the Gamecocks to just 28 percent in the second half and 36 percent overall.

Washington fell short of his fourth consecutive double-double but posted his fourth 20-point game in the past five. Tyler Herro, Reid Travis each added 11 points for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats stayed within a game of the conference lead and improved to 28-2 at home against the Gamecocks (11-11, 6-3).

A.J. Lawson and Tre Campbell each had 12 points for South Carolina.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 77, RUTGERS 65

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored 23 points and Michigan hit nine of its first 11 shots in opening a big lead and beating Rutgers.

Zavier Simpson added 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds as the Wolverines (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten) bounced back from a dreadful performance in a loss to Iowa to remain unbeaten in 11 all-games against the Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-8).

Jordan Poole added 15 points and Charles Matthews had 11 in giving coach John Beilein his 121st win in the conference for Michigan, a school record.

Eugene Omoruyi, who spent a year in high school with Brazdekis in Ontario, Canada, had 21 to lead Rutgers.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 113, N.C. STATE 96

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Luke Maye scored a season-high 31 points to go with 12 rebounds, and North Carolina beat North Carolina State.

Freshman Coby White added 21 points for the Tar Heels (18-4, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who swept the regular-season set with their nearby rival for the 12th time in 16 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

UNC was in control all night, shooting 56 percent while dominating the glass and repeatedly getting to the line.

Braxton Beverly scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (16-7, 4-6), who were coming off a woeful 24-point showing in Saturday’s loss to Virginia Tech.

ILLINOIS 79, NO. 9 MICHIGAN STATE 74

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, and Illinois used a swarming defense to upset Michigan State.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 16 for Illinois (8-15, 4-9 Big Ten), and Trent Frazier added 15 as the Illini handed the Spartans (18-5, 9-3) their third straight loss.

Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 21 points. Xavier Tillman added 16.

Illinois took a 71-68 lead on Dosunmu’s 3-pointer with 2:35 left. Dosunmu made another 3 with 1:57 remaining, and the Illini held on from there.

ST. JOHN’S 70, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 69

MILWAUKEE — Shamorie Ponds scored 28 points, including a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, to give St. John’s the victory over Marquette.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles and was their first defeat at their new home this season after 14 victories.

Hauser scored 19 points and Howard 17 for Marquette (19-4, 8-2 Big East), which lost at St. John’s 89-69 on Jan. 1.

Justin Simon added 19 points and Mustapha Heron scored 10 for St. John’s (17-6, 5-5).

KANSAS STATE 74, NO. 13 KANSAS 67

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Barry Brown scored 18 points, Xavier Sneed hit a crucial 3-pointer with a minute to go, and Kansas State roughed up Kansas to snap a frustrating eight-game losing streak against its biggest rival.

Sneed finished with 14 points and Dean Wade added 12 for the Wildcats (17-5, 7-2), who not only maintained their place atop the Big 12 but dealt another tough road loss to the Jayhawks.

Kansas (17-6, 6-4) is just 1-6 in true road games this season.

Dedric Lawson led the Jayhawks with 18 points and nine rebounds, but the league’s leading scorer was just 6 of 15 from the floor.

NO. 22 FLORIDA STATE 80, SYRACUSE 62

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Terance Mann scored 22 points, Mfiondu Kabengele added 18 and Florida State beat Syracuse.

Florida State (17-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight after starting conference play with four losses in five games, including consecutive setbacks on the road to Boston College and Pittsburgh.

Syracuse (16-7, 7-3 ACC) entered the game 2-3 against ranked teams, having beaten two on the road. But the Orange fell far behind early against the Seminoles, rallied to within a point in the second half and then fizzled at the end.

Tyus Battle led Syracuse with 23 points, Elijah Hughes had 17 and Oshae Brissett had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.