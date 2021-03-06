UConn will face Villanova on Sunday.

Leilani Correa and Unique Drake each had seven points for St. John’s (8-15).

NO. 16 GEORGIA 74, NO. 2 TEXAS A&M 68

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mikayla Coombs scored a season-high 14 points, including the go-ahead basket in the fourth quarter, and Georgia beat Texas A&M to reach its first Southeastern Conference Tournament final in 17 years.

AD

Maya Caldwell added 17 points for the Bulldogs (20-5). Georgia will play No. 7 South Carolina in the title game.

AD

N’dea Jones led the regular-season champion the Aggies (23-2) with 16 points.

NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 66, GEORGIA TECH 61

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 23 points and nine rebounds and North Carolina State overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Georgia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Kayla Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the defending champion Wolfpack (19-2). They will face No. 5 Louisville on Sunday.

Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen each had 17 points for Georgia Tech (15-8).

AD

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 72, SYRACUSE 59

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 13 points, Olivia Cochran added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Louisville beat Syracuse to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Kianna Smith added 11 points for Louisville (23-2).

AD

Emily Engstler had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Syracuse (14-8).

NO. 6 BAYLOR 93, KANSAS 67

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Nalyssa Smith had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Dijonai Carrington added 20 points and Baylor beat Kansas.

The Lady Bears (21-2, 16-1 Big 12) have already clinched their 11th straight regular-season title — the fifth-longest streak in NCAA women’s Division I history. Baylor has won 13 straight games, and 14 in a row against the Jayhawks, dating to 2014.

AD

Holly Kersgieter scored 16 points for Kansas (7-17, 3-15). The Jayhawks have lost 12 of their last 13 games.

NO. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA 67, NO. 17 TENNESSEE 52

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 11 rebounds and South Carolina beat Tennessee to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game for the sixth time in seven years.

AD

The defending champion Gamecocks (21-4) will seek their sixth tournament crown since 2015 on Sunday against No. 16 Georgia,

Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston had 11 points each for Tennessee (16-7).

NO. 8 MARYLAND 88, PENN STATE 61

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Chloe Bibby had 15 points and nine rebounds and Maryland beat Penn State to wrap up the Big Ten regular-season championship.

AD

Diamond Miller had 14 points for the Terrapins (21-2, 17-1).

Niya Beverley scored 15 points for the Nittany Lions (9-14, 6-13).

NO. 10 INDIANA 74, PURDUE 59

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Jones scored 11 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Indiana beat Purdue for its school-record 18th Big Ten victory.

The Hoosiers (18-4, 16-2) set the previous mark of 15 in 1982-83.

Kayana Traylor scored 17 points for Purdue (7-15, 3-15).

NO. 12 MICHIGAN 63, NORTHWESTERN 58

AD

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Akienreh Johnson also scored 19 points and Michigan beat Northwestern.

Amy Dilk added 12 points for Michigan (14-4, 9-4 Big Ten).

AD

Veronica Burton led Northwestern (13-7, 11-7) with 19 points.

OMAHA 52, No. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 40

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Josie Filer had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Omaha beat South Dakota State to become the first No. 8 seed to defeat a top seed in the Summit League Tournament.

The Mavericks (6-12) ended the Jackrabbits’ 18-game winning streak.

Tylee Irvin and Paiton Burckhard scored 10 points each for South Dakota State (21-3).

NO. 23 MISSOURI STATE 85, EVANSVILLE 4

EVANSVILLE, Ill. — Brice Calip scored 14 points and Missouri State routed Evansville to finish undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season.

AD

The Bears (20-2, 16-0 Missouri Valley) have won 16 straight games and completed their first unbeaten conference season in school history. It’s also their longest winning streak since an 18-game stretch in 2003-04. They also beat Evansville 87-54 on Friday night.

AD

Abby Feit scored 14 points for Evansville (6-16, 2-15).

VILLANOVA 78, NO. 25 DEPAUL 72, OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Madison Siegrist scored 10 of her 30 points in overtime and Villanova beat DePaul to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals.

Brianna Herlihy added 19 points for Villanova (15-5).

Deja Church had 19 points for DePaul (14-8).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25