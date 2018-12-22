Connecticut guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson, center, loses possession after colliding with California guard Asha Thomas (1) and forward Alaysia Styles, right, in the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Berkeley, Calif. (John Hefti/Associated Press)

BERKELEY, Calif. — Katie Lou Samuelson had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 UConn held off 14th-ranked California 76-66 on Saturday.

Napheesa Collier added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Huskies’ 126th straight regular-season victory and 58th consecutive in nonconference play. On Wednesday, Collier had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead UConn’s 12-point comeback win over Oklahoma.

Samuelson, whose two older sisters played at Cal rival Stanford, shot 9 for 14 to help the Huskies improve to 11-0. Asha Thomas had 22 points, making six 3-pointers, for Cal (9-1).

NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 87, NO. 19 MARQUETTE 63

MILWAUKEE — Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points and Brianna Turner added 20 to help Notre Dame roll past Marquette.

Ogunbowale, a three-time Wisconsin high school player of the year, returned to her hometown and hit 13 of 21 shots and all five free-throw attempts for the Irish (11-1).

Natisha Hiedeman had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (9-3).

NO. 13 MINNESOTA 91, RHODE ISLAND 71

MINNEAPOLIS — Kenisha Bell had 28 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals and Minnesota beat Rhode Island to complete nonconference play 11-0.

Destiny Pitts added 19 points, and Taiye Bello had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Elemy Colome had 21 points for the Rams (5-6).

NO. 15 SYRACUSE 57, UCF 52

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tiana Mangakahia scored 13 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and Syracuse rallied to beat Central Florida in the St. Pete Shootout.

Mangakahia scored the final 11 points for Syracuse (11-2) after Miranda Drummond buried a 3-pointer to pull the Orange even at 46-all with 7:31 left.

Kayla Thigpen, Masseny Kaba and Korneila Wright each scored 11 points for the Knights (10-2).

