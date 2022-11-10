No. 10 Alabama visits No. 11 Mississippi in SEC West clash

No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at No. 11 Mississippi (8-2, 4-1, No. 11 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS)
KEY MATCHUP
Alabama’s defense against the Ole Miss running game, which is leading the SEC and ranks third nationally with an average of 267.4 yards a game. The Tide has mostly been solid in defending the run, giving up 104 yards a game on the ground. That’s third-best in the SEC and 11th nationally.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Alabama: QB Bryce Young’s chances of repeating as Heisman Trophy winner and leading the Tide to a national championship have faded. But he’s still one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and needs to find a way to help rally Alabama to a strong finish.
Ole Miss: RB Quinshon Judkins has been one of the league’s best runners as a freshman. The native of Pike Road, Alabama wasn’t offered a scholarship by Tide coaches, who might be regretting that now. Judkins has run for 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns.
FACTS & FIGURES
Alabama is 10-3 all-time in Oxford, and has totaled 173 points on its last three visits to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. ... The Tide has averaged 56.7 points during its current six-game win streak over Ole Miss. ... Saban is 27-2 against former assistants, including two wins over Lane Kiffin with the Rebels. ... Saban could tie Joe Paterno for second all-time if he can pick up win No. 27 in true road games against ranked teams. Bobby Bowden leads the way with 33.
