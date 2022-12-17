No. 10 Arkansas beats Bradley, extends win streak to 6 games

Arkansas flipped its mid-December script from a season ago by defeating both Oklahoma (at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Dec. 10) and Bradley (at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock a week later) in back-to-back Saturday neutral-site games after going 0-2 against the Sooners and Hofstra on consecutive Saturdays at the same venues in mid-December 2021. The Razorbacks improved to 13-10 all-time in games played at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.