No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks and the Bradley Braves meet in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Bradley Braves (7-3, 2-0 MVC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (9-1) North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -11; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Bradley Braves at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Razorbacks have a 9-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Arkansas is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 5-3 in non-conference play. Bradley is eighth in the MVC scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is scoring 19.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53.0% for Arkansas.

Rienk Mast is averaging 13 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks for Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

