Southern Miss (2-1) at No. 10 Auburn (3-1), 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Auburn by 27.

Series record: Auburn leads 17-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Tigers dropped a spot in the poll after a lackluster offensive showing against Arkansas and are still trying to get going offensively. Southern Miss gets a chance to make a statement against a Top 10 team from the Southeastern Conference.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s inconsistent offense, which ranks 10th in the SEC in yards per game, against a defense that ranks ninth nationally in total yards allowed per game. The Golden Eagles are allowing just 271.7 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southern Miss: WR/RS Quez Watkins. One of the nation’s most productive receivers so far, Watkins has 24 catches for 304 yards and five touchdowns. He also has an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Auburn: Offensive line. The Tigers have given up seven sacks and struggled to run in the three games against FBS team. C Nick Brahms is set to make his second start.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2008. ... Auburn is trying to extend its school-record 26 consecutive homecoming wins. ... Southern Miss has played its first three games at home for only the fifth time in school history and first since 2009. That’s because Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation of a Sept. 15 game at Appalachian State. ... Auburn is third nationally in scoring defense, allowing 12.5 points per game. ... Freshmen have accounted for 82 of Auburn’s 139 points (58.9 percent).

