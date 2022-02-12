James Akinjo added 15 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Bears. Flo Thamba, the 6-foot-10 forward forced into extended minutes with Tchamwa Tchatchoua hurt, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes. Kendall Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Jones had 11 points for the Longhorns (18-7, 7-4), their most lopsided loss in coach Chris Beard’s first season coming five days after a home win over eighth-ranked Kansas. Five other Texas players finished with eight points as the Longhorns shot only 32.8% (20 of 61).

Advertisement

Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the 6-foot-8 forward from Cameroon, was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when he got hurt. His left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half and is out indefinitely.

NO. 1 AUBURN 75, TEXAS A&M 58

AUBURN, Ala. — Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss.

Story continues below advertisement

The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer is the fifth Southeastern Conference player with multiple career double-doubles and the only one nationally this season with two.

Kessler rejected four of the Aggies’ first seven shots and delivered Auburn’s third triple-double and his second of the season.

The Tigers (22-3, 11-1 SEC) had their 19-game winning streak stopped by Arkansas in overtime earlier in the week.

The Aggies (15-10, 4-8) dropped their eighth straight game and had one of their worst offensive performances of the season.

Allen Flanigan scored 16 points for Auburn. Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Texas A&M.

___