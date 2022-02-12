There were 11 lead changes in the game, the last when Lewis made a 3 with 8:13 left in the third quarter for a 34-32 lead.

Madisen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-11, 4-8), who have lost four of five. She had all four of their made 3-pointers.

NO. 7 INDIANA 76, MICHIGAN STATE 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Grace Berger scored a career-high 29 points to lead Indiana over Michigan State.

Indiana (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten) led 32-27 at halftime before outscoring the Spartans 30-14 in the third quarter. Berger had 17 points in the period to top Michigan State’s total.

The Hoosiers senior shot 9 of 17 overall and made all 11 of her free throws.

Aleksa Gulbe had 13 points for Indiana. Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary each added 12 and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 10.

Michigan State (13-11, 7-6) was led by Alisia Smith’s 12 points and Nia Clouden’s 10.

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 93, TCU 70

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and Iowa State won its fifth straight with a victory over TCU.

Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) went 19 of 36 from deep.

Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs (6-15, 2-10), who matched their longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive setback.

NO. 20 BYU 84, SAINT MARY’S 69

MORAGA, Calif. — Shaylee Gonzales had a career-high 35 points, seven steals and six assists as BYU beat Saint Mary’s.

Paisley Harding scored 18 points for BYU (21-2, 11-1 West Coast Conference), Lauren Gustin had 15 points and 11 rebounds for her 13th double-double, and Tegan Graham added 11 points.

Ali Bamberger finished with 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Gaels (12-12, 6-7). Madeline Holland and Tayla Dalton adding 13 points apiece.

