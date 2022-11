BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays after Zyon Pullin scored 23 points in UC Riverside’s 81-79 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Creighton went 23-12 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Bluejays averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.