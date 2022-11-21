No. 10 Creighton tops No. 21 Texas Tech 76-65 in Maui

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then their up-tempo offense started rolling.

Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after halftime and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.

NO. 9 ARKANSAS 80, LOUISVILLE 54

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Anthony Black dominated inside and out to finish with 26 points as Arkansas overwhelmed Louisville in the second half in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Black, a freshman guard, made 9 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, and all five free throws with six assists. Ricky Council IV added 15 points and Makhel Mitchell 12 for the Razorbacks (4-0).

Kamri Lands scored 13 and El Ellis 11 for Louisville, which dropped to 0-4 in its first season under coach Kenny Payne, a former Cardinals star.

