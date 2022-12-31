No. 10 Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine after Lewis' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -19.5; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Maxwell Lewis scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 76-66 loss to the Iona Gaels. The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 41.1 points in the paint led by Drew Timme averaging 14.9.

The Waves are 0-4 on the road. Pepperdine is the WCC leader with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 5.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Timme is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Lewis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

