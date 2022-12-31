No. 10 Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine after Lewis' 23-point game

Pepperdine Waves (7-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3)
The Waves are 0-4 on the road. Pepperdine is the WCC leader with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 5.5.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Timme is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.
Lewis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.
Waves: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.