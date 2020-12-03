This game illustrates the wackiness of this pandemic-marred season. It’s December, both teams are nationally ranked, and the stakes really aren’t clear right now. Indiana, which will be without QB Michael Penix Jr. the rest of the season because of a torn ACL, is 5-1 and, as it stands now, would be in the Big Ten championship game if the Buckeyes don’t reach the six-game minimum necessary to play for the title. Ohio State is one cancellation away from that being the case. Wisconsin has had three games canceled, so it can’t go to the championship game and is essentially playing for a best possible bowl slot. One caveat: the six-game minimum would be reduced if the average number of games played across the Big Ten drops below six.