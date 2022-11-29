No. 10 Indiana hosts No. 18 North Carolina following Love's 34-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)
The Tar Heels are 0-0 in road games. North Carolina averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 76.0% and averaging 18.8 points for Indiana.
Love is averaging 20 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.7 points for North Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.