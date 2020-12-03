KEY MATCHUP
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz vs. Indiana’s pass defense: Mertz was outstanding in Wisconsin’s first two games and then threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a 17-7 loss at Northwestern. Indiana has intercepted 16 passes this season to lead all Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Indiana: QB Jack Tuttle: The Utah transfer will make his first career start Saturday now that a torn anterior cruciate ligament has sidelined Michael Penix Jr. for the rest of the season. Tuttle took over for the injured Penix and went 5 of 5 for 31 yards with a two-point conversion pass in a 27-11 victory over Maryland last week.
Wisconsin: RB Jalen Berger: The true freshman didn’t play in a season-opening victory over Illinois but has come on strong since. Berger rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown against Michigan, and he followed that up by running for 93 yards against Northwestern. He’s averaging exactly 6 yards per carry.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is only Wisconsin’s third game of the season due to the pandemic. Wisconsin’s COVID-19 outbreak caused the Badgers to cancel games with Nebraska and Purdue. The Badgers’ scheduled game with Minnesota was scrapped due to COVID-19 cases within the Gophers’ program. … Indiana is seeking its third victory over a ranked team this season, which would match the program single-season record set in 1945. … This is the third straight year that Penix has been unable to finish a season due to injury. … Indiana RB Stevie Scott III scored a career-high three touchdowns against Maryland. … Wisconsin’s defense is allowing the fewest yards per game (233.3) and third-fewest points per game (11.7) of any FBS team.
