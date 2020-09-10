KEY MATCHUP
Notre Dame QB Ian Book vs. Duke’s defense. Last Nov. 9 in Durham, Book ran for a career-high 139 yards and threw for four touchdowns and 181 yards as the Fighting Irish totaled 469 yards in an 38-7 victory. The Blue Devils’ 4-2-5 defense returns ends Victor Dimukje and Chris Rumph II and cornerback Mark Gilbert.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Duke: QB Chase Brice. A graduate transfer from Clemson, Brice beat out Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg in camp. With the Tigers, Brice completed 60% of his passes for 1,023 yards and nine TDs and rushed for 187 yards and one TD in 25 games.
Notre Dame: S Kyle Hamilton. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound sophomore finished with 41 tackles and a team-high four interceptions (one for a touchdown) during his 2019 freshman campaign. He will anchor a rebuilt secondary that graduated four players to NFL rosters.
FACTS & FIGURES
Duke is 9-3 in season openers under coach David Cutcliffe, while Notre Dame is 8-2 under coach Brian Kelly. … The Blue Devils beat Irish 38-35 in South Bend during the midst of a 4-8 Notre Dame campaign in 2016. … The Irish are 33-6 since then and are picked to finish second behind No. 1 Clemson in the ACC regular season. Duke is predicted to finish 12th out of the 15 schools. … The Irish have an 18-game winning streak at Notre Dame Stadium, which will be filled to a quarter of its 77,622 capacity because of COVID-19. Only Clemson (23), Ohio State (21) and UCF (20) have longer home streaks among FBS schools.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.