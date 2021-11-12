Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris.
The Wildcats (1-1) led throughout the game just three days after a 79-71 loss to No. 9 Duke. They thrived in most every phase, shooting 12 of 23 from long range (52%) and 57% overall. Kentucky also owned the glass (43-24) and held the overmatched Colonials (0-2) to just 38% shooting.
Tshiebwe continued to establish a physical presence on both ends with another 20-rebound performance, along with making 5 of 11 shots. He grabbed Kentucky’s first five rebounds, including several offensive boards in which he converted to second- or third-chance baskets.
Sahvir Wheeler had 11 assists.
Kentucky won the opener of the four-team Kentucky Classic that includes Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio.
BIG PICTURE
Robert Morris: Made a couple of early 3s to stay within a couple of possessions but couldn’t match Kentucky’s intensity or aggression.
Kentucky: Steadily established a flow before exploding for a 12-2 run late in the first half. At times, the Wildcats appeared toy with Robert Morris for a triple-digit effort that was hard to achieve last season.
UP NEXT
Robert Morris: Visits Ohio on Monday night to cap a three-game road stretch.
Kentucky: Hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25