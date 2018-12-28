KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 10 Tennessee capitalized on its rebounding dominance to breeze to a 98-77 victory over Murray State on Friday night.

Davis was one of seven Lady Volunteers (10-1) to score in double figures as Tennessee shot a season-best 50.6 percent and withstood a season-high 23 turnovers.

Meme Jackson, Rae Burrell and Mimi Collins scored 11 points each. Jazmine Massengill, Cheridene Green and Evina Westbrook had 10 points apiece. Massengill also had eight assists.

Tennessee outrebounded Murray State 56-24. The Lady Vols had a 22-7 edge in second-chance points and a 38-4 advantage in bench scoring.

Evelyn Adebayo scored 28 points for Murray State (4-7), which lost for the sixth time in its last seven games. Janika Griffith-Wallace had 14 points, Brianna Crane scored 12 and Lex Mayes added 11 for the Racers.

The Lady Vols’ depth enabled them to overcome some early adversity and take control.

Tennessee played extended minutes without two of its three top scorers early in the game as Westbrook picked up her second foul midway through the first quarter and Davis left after slipping later in the opening period.

The Lady Vols were clinging to an 11-10 advantage when Davis joined Westbrook on the bench. Tennessee’s lead had grown to 30-21 by the time Davis and Westbrook returned with 6:59 left in the second quarter.

Zaay Green scored seven points and freshman classmate Rae Burrell added six points during that 19-11 spurt. Green was Tennessee’s lone starter on the floor for much of that stretch.

Tennessee led by as many as 31 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Murray State: Adebayo has shown in the last two games that she can play effectively against anyone. She followed up a 20-point, nine-rebound performance in an 88-49 loss at No. 18 Kentucky with another big effort against Tennessee. The Racers need to start giving her more help. Adebayo has owned or shared the team lead in points in all but one game this year. This was the first time all season that Adebayo wasn’t the Racers’ leading rebounder.

Tennessee: This lopsided victory gave the Lady Vols an opportunity to showcase their depth, but they must take better care of the basketball and play better defense as they approach the start of Southeastern Conference competition. Tennessee allowed Murray State to score 48 second-half points.

UP NEXT

Murray State: Hosts Morehead State on Thursday.

Tennessee: Hosts Belmont on Sunday.

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

