Engstler finished with 10 points and eight boards.
Colorado State (5-1) was led by Sydney Mech and Karly Murphy with 12 points apiece.
NO. 19 UCLA 73, ST. JOHN’S 65
ESTERO, Fla. — Iimar’i Thomas scored eight of her 19 points in the last six-plus minutes and UCLA broke away late to beat St. John’s at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Charisma Osborne also scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists for the Bruins (4-2), who salvaged a win after back-to-back losses to Kent State and South Dakota State.
Leilani Correa scored 17 points and Danielle Patterson scored 12 with 10 rebounds for St. John’s (3-4).
