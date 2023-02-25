No. 10 Marquette hosts DePaul following Gibson's 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (9-19, 3-14 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 14-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -15; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles after Umoja Gibson scored 25 points in DePaul’s 59-58 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 14-1 in home games. Marquette ranks third in college basketball with 40.4 points in the paint led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 9.8.

The Blue Demons are 3-14 in conference games. DePaul is second in the Big East shooting 35.9% from deep. Caleb Murphy paces the Blue Demons shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Gibson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Javan Johnson is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

