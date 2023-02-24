No. 10 Marquette hosts DePaul following Gibson's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (9-19, 3-14 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 14-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles after Umoja Gibson scored 25 points in DePaul’s 59-58 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Golden Eagles are 14-1 in home games. Marquette is second in the Big East with 17.5 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 7.5.

The Blue Demons are 3-14 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15 points. Kolek is averaging 13.2 points, 7.2 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Gibson is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals. Javan Johnson is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

